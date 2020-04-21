Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,946. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $81.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3374 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

