Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.5% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $463,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $264,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,266,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,436. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $54.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4419 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

