Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.6% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,645,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,276. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $81.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3383 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

