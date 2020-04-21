Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 132.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,799 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 165,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $497,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,645,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,562. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $81.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3383 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

