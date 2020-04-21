Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.63. Scorpio Tankers reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $6.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $6.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.35). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 193,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 54,777 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Virginia National Bank acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNG traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,660,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,755. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

