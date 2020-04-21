Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Gap Up to $23.38

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.67, but opened at $23.38. Scorpio Tankers shares last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 450,154 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STNG shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.