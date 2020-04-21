SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.82, approximately 28,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,835,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SCWorx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06.

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

