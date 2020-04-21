Seattle Genetics’ (SGEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SGEN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.76.

Seattle Genetics stock traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.55. 1,126,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,656. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.46 and a beta of 1.42. Seattle Genetics has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $145.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.55.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,263,175.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $40,715.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,579 in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $1,708,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

