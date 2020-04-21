SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Short Interest Down 16.2% in March

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the March 15th total of 1,945,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 778,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

NASDAQ SEIC traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.85. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,543,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,291,000 after purchasing an additional 536,382 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3,518.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,354,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,774,000 after acquiring an additional 40,057 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in SEI Investments by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,536,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,623,000 after buying an additional 162,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,275,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

