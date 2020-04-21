SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the March 15th total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNES traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 152,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,904. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.42. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.39). SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 251.87% and a negative net margin of 7,005.59%. Analysts predict that SenesTech will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SenesTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.99% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

