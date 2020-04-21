Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHAK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra cut shares of Shake Shack from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.44.

NYSE:SHAK traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,487,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.97 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.17. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $105.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Shake Shack by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Shake Shack by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in Shake Shack by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Shake Shack by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

