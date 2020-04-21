Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) will announce sales of $119.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ship Finance International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.19 million and the highest is $120.52 million. Ship Finance International posted sales of $116.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ship Finance International will report full-year sales of $473.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $470.35 million to $477.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $462.41 million, with estimates ranging from $454.08 million to $470.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ship Finance International.

Get Ship Finance International alerts:

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.94 million. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 19.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFL. DNB Markets cut Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Ship Finance International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ship Finance International in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ship Finance International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Ship Finance International by 436.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ship Finance International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ship Finance International by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ship Finance International in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. 31.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 905,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.19. Ship Finance International has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.44%.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ship Finance International (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ship Finance International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ship Finance International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.