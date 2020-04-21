Short Interest in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) Drops By 19.2%

Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 262,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

KBAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 112,270 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimball International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBAL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.14. 138,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,864. The company has a market cap of $411.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Kimball International has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $22.40.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.16 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 21.37%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

