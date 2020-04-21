Short Interest in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Declines By 16.0%

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 1,726,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 512,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several research firms have commented on MMS. Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $651,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,300,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $308,550,000 after acquiring an additional 126,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $162,106,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,601,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,104,000 after buying an additional 422,836 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,467,000 after buying an additional 192,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.76. 48,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,876. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.61. MAXIMUS has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. MAXIMUS’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

