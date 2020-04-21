Short Interest in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Declines By 16.1%

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the March 15th total of 2,933,100 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 142,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.3 days.

Shares of MediciNova stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,456. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $243.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25.

Get MediciNova alerts:

In other MediciNova news, CEO Yuichi Iwaki purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in MediciNova by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNOV. BidaskClub raised shares of MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.