Short Interest in Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Drops By 12.1%

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the March 15th total of 221,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 258,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ NVCN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,103. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Neovasc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neovasc in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 351,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 20,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 555,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 74,349 shares during the last quarter. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Neovasc from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.19.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.