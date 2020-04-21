Short Interest in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Decreases By 13.0%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,430,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the March 15th total of 36,119,200 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. 2,340,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,323,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 41,748,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,819,000 after buying an additional 1,023,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,695,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,622,000 after buying an additional 370,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,180,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,309,000 after purchasing an additional 770,312 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,327,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,035,000 after purchasing an additional 756,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,131,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,685,000 after purchasing an additional 170,698 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

