Short Interest in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Declines By 12.2%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the March 15th total of 11,962,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.94. 4,322,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,330,391. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after purchasing an additional 972,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,911 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

