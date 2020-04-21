Short Interest in Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) Declines By 12.8%

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

PNRG stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.08. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547. Primeenergy Resources has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $170.99. The stock has a market cap of $130.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.44, for a total transaction of $407,609.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles E. Drimal, Jr. sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.58, for a total transaction of $167,143.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,555,929.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,933 shares of company stock valued at $574,895 over the last ninety days. 67.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Primeenergy Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,441,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Primeenergy Resources by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Primeenergy Resources by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Primeenergy Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primeenergy Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 6.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Primeenergy Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Primeenergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

