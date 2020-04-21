Short Interest in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Drops By 12.2%

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the March 15th total of 16,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RUSHB shares. BidaskClub raised Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:RUSHB traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,686. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.34. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

