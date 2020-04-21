Short Interest in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Drops By 15.8%

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,220,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the March 15th total of 37,092,900 shares. Approximately 43.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,985,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 22.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SDC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. 163,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,206,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.77. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $196.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.