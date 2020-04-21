Short Interest in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Decreases By 15.4%

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,460,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the March 15th total of 12,367,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 47.5% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,035,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 333,744 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth about $40,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 13.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 122,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,357,000 after acquiring an additional 388,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,270,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,696,000 after acquiring an additional 153,523 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on INN. Capital One Financial upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.61. 1,147,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,146. The company has a market capitalization of $515.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $133.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.67 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

