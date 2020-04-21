Silver Lake Advisory LLC Acquires 680,337 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14,590.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680,337 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

VIG traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.13. 2,191,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,308. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.39. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

