Silver Lake Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 144.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,851 shares during the period. Safety Insurance Group makes up 2.1% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC owned 0.49% of Safety Insurance Group worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $82.45. 43,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,507. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.45 and a 1-year high of $103.96. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $223.90 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.35%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Srb purchased 17,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,518.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg purchased 1,000 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.89 per share, with a total value of $77,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 36,562 shares of company stock worth $2,651,870. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

