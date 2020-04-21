Silver Lake Advisory LLC Buys 3,193 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 634.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEG. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

LEG traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,271. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average is $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

