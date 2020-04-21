Silver Lake Advisory LLC Purchases 5,721 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after buying an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,395,272,000 after purchasing an additional 444,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,721,373,000 after purchasing an additional 134,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,302,925,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,969,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,172. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

