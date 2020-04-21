Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

Simulations Plus has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Simulations Plus has a payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Simulations Plus to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

SLP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,245. The firm has a market cap of $681.05 million, a P/E ratio of 78.16 and a beta of -0.38. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLP shares. BidaskClub raised Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $880,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,898,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,735,944.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,840 over the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

