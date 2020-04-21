Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.
Simulations Plus has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Simulations Plus has a payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Simulations Plus to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.
SLP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,245. The firm has a market cap of $681.05 million, a P/E ratio of 78.16 and a beta of -0.38. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLP shares. BidaskClub raised Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.
In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $880,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,898,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,735,944.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,840 over the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Simulations Plus Company Profile
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
