SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Shares Gap Down to $5.06

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.57, but opened at $5.06. SITE Centers shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 97,230 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.94.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $111.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $50,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,197. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Makinen purchased 20,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $97,324.48. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,436.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 51,576 shares of company stock valued at $237,704 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,636,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,023,000 after buying an additional 3,749,962 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $29,366,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 25.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,346,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after buying an additional 870,654 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $5,556,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,655,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the period.

SITE Centers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SITC)

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.