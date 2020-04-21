SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Short Interest Down 12.8% in March

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 925,900 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the March 15th total of 1,062,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 685,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.90 per share, for a total transaction of $587,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 430,801 shares in the company, valued at $16,327,357.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $102,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 31,287 shares of company stock valued at $991,050 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKYW traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 485,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,722. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $66.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.94.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SkyWest will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on SKYW. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

