Slack (NYSE:WORK) Director Andrew Braccia Sells 95,476 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) Director Andrew Braccia sold 95,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $2,861,415.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, March 26th, Andrew Braccia sold 10,265 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $307,436.75.

NYSE WORK traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 23,132,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,055,694. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.75.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative return on equity of 138.05% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.24 million. Slack’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack in the first quarter worth $890,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack in the first quarter worth $428,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack in the first quarter worth $391,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Slack during the first quarter valued at about $25,450,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Slack by 4,503.7% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 34,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 33,778 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Slack from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Slack from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Slack from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

