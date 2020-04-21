Slack (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel Sells $55,020.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,834 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 259,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,797,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WORK stock traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,132,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,055,694. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75.

Get Slack alerts:

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.24 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Slack will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Slack from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Sunday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Slack in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Slack in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Slack in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Slack in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Slack in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.