SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Short Interest Down 12.5% in March

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the March 15th total of 53,937,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

In other news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in SLM by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SLM by 5,099.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLM. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

SLM traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,653,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,779. SLM has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SLM will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

