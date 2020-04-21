SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given New $2.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price decreased by SunTrust Banks from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Siebert Williams Shank cut SM Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen lowered SM Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SM Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays raised SM Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.19.

SM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,828,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,665. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SM Energy will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.7%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.83%.

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,912 shares in the company, valued at $928,604.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,320.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $228,175. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in SM Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,470 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in SM Energy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

