Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Acquires 40 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $7,588,711,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,662,267,000 after purchasing an additional 528,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,114,215,000 after acquiring an additional 186,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,001,837,000 after acquiring an additional 124,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $939,547,000 after acquiring an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.80.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $263.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.10. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,705 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

