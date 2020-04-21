Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.8% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,104,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,572,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,464 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.68.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.13. 5,268,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,099,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.64. The stock has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $126.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

