Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.18. 39,218,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,830,112. The stock has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

