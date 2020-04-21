Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 381.6% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,087,092 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $85,782,000 after buying an additional 861,347 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.00. 17,216,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,307,452. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

