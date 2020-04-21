Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.0% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.25. 17,038,620 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.