Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Raises Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for 1.0% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,905,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,870,000 after buying an additional 950,202 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,061,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,843,000 after purchasing an additional 63,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,382,000 after purchasing an additional 498,167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,608,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,215,000 after purchasing an additional 274,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,606,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,968,000 after purchasing an additional 64,880 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.70. 3,250,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,908,910. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.35. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

