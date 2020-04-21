Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Raises Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for about 1.1% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.26.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.68. The stock had a trading volume of 45,393,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,817,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.