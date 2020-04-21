Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Reduces Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Amgen by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.63 on Monday, reaching $236.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,824,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,076. The company has a market capitalization of $138.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.34. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.80.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

