Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 1,072 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 4.0% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,995,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,910,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.44. The firm has a market cap of $191.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.81.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

