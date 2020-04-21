Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 1,110 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

VZ traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.13. 14,000,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,546,393. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.71. The company has a market cap of $241.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

