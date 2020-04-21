Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 1,166 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 405,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,353,000 after acquiring an additional 676,744 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 482,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,245,000 after acquiring an additional 64,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $30.98. 30,551,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,354,934. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.66.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

