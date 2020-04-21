Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 286 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $391,675,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,826,000 after buying an additional 493,401 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,894,000 after buying an additional 381,681 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $53,443,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,474,000 after buying an additional 264,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upped their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,854. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $211.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.17 and its 200-day moving average is $187.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.