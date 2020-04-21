Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 486 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lowered its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 0.9% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $8,457,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 47.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.46.

NYSE:MCD traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,854,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,991. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.54. The company has a market capitalization of $138.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

