Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 611 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,834,000 after buying an additional 1,819,964 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,538 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,586,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $258.86. 6,481,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,324,433. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.48.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

