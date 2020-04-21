Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 8,491 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,491 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $282.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,669,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,513,200. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.99 and its 200-day moving average is $305.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

