Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Takes $792,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,108 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,705,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 202,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $54,246,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,403,160,000 after purchasing an additional 218,262 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Netflix by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,708,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,607 shares of company stock worth $81,567,308. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $14.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $437.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,533,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,929,166. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $449.52. The company has a market cap of $192.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $362.12 and a 200 day moving average of $328.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Netflix from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $415.00 to $490.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.54.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

