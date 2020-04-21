Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 8,542 Shares

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $116,000.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,584,599 shares in the company, valued at $21,518,854.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Derek Andersen sold 39,801 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $376,915.47.

On Thursday, February 20th, Derek Andersen sold 3,243 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $55,422.87.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Derek Andersen sold 8,674 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $149,973.46.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.92. 25,945,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,530,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $19.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. Snap’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. State Street Corp increased its stake in Snap by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 25.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 210,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 42,361 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Snap by 425.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 123,420 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Snap by 48.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 309,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 100,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. UBS Group cut their target price on Snap from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Argus upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen raised Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

